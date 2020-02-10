|
|
Ann Quinn Cadden, 92, of Pittston, passed away peacefully Friday, February 7, 2020, at home, in the care of her loving family.
Born in Jessup on Sept. 18, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Joseph L. and Mae Barrett Quinn.
Ann was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, Southside Scranton and Lackawanna Business College. Upon graduation, she was employed by the office of the Nativity of Our Lord Church Parish, Scranton. After Ann and her husband Paul relocated to Pittston with their family, she was an employee of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce for 20 years.
Ann was a longtime, active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Pittston, and now St. Joseph Marello Parish, where she was a member of the church choir and taught religious education for many years.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be deeply missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Eugene Cadden, on June 27, 1986; granddaughter, Lea Glodzik; siblings, Marie Collins, Joseph E. Quinn, Thomas P. Quinn and Joan M. Cottone; brothers-in-law, the Honorable S. John Cottone and Joseph Ronald Cadden.
Surviving are her children, Eugene (Gino) Cadden, Pittston; Susan G. Cadden, Laurel Run; Mary Moran and her husband, Paul, Fleetville; Paula Cadden Glodzik, Duryea; Patti Yanchis and her husband, Joseph, Pittston; Annie Cadden and her husband, Dan Loiola, Bethel, N.Y.; and Ronnie Cadden and her husband, Scot Ahearn, Pittston; grandchildren, Shannon Newhart and her husband, Stephen, Allana Glodzik, Emily Glodzik and her husband, Bryan Gaughan, Barrett Glodzik, Joseph Yanchis and partner, Sarah Shaw, Sara Yanchis Koch and her husband, Christian, Kate Yanchis, Michael P. Mizwinski and Eamon Ahearn; eight great-grandchildren; sons-in-law, Allan Glodzik, Duryea; and Joseph (Moe) Mullarkey, Pittston; sister, Frances Hale and her husband, Don, Altamonte Springs, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Barbara Quinn, Scranton; Jane Quinn, Dunmore; and Mary Ann Cadden, Maitland, Fla.; brother-in-law, Robert Collins, Mendham, N.J.; and many loving nieces and nephews.
The family extends sincere gratitude to the staff of Allied Hospice for their compassionate care.
Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Marello Parish.
To leave a condolence, visit Mrs. Cadden's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 10, 2020