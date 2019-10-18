Home

Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Marello Parish
237 William St.
Pittston, PA
Ann S. Westawski

Ann S. Westawski Obituary
Ann S. Westawski, 89, of Pittston, passed away Wednesday morning, Oct. 16, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Ann was educated in the city schools and was employed by the area cigar factories until her retirement. She was a member of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Westawski, on Oct. 14, 1973; son John Westawski, on May 3, 1986; daughter, Beverly Hornlein; grandson, Billy Westawski; sisters, Josephine, Emma, Catherine and Sophie; brothers, Leo, William and Joseph.

Surviving are her children, Timothy Westawski, Plains Twp.; Pearl Garcia-Lopez and her husband, Alberto, Plains Twp.; and Jacqueline Craig and her husband, Jerome, Wilkes-Barre, 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton section of Wyoming. There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are by Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 South Main Street, Plains Twp.

For information or to leave Ann's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 18, 2019
