Mrs. Ann Siskovich Rollman, 96, a resident of South Wilkes-Barre, formerly of North Washington Street in the city's North End, passed into eternal life Saturday evening, Dec. 7, 2019, while in the care of Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, following a recent illness.
Born July 29, 1923, in Wilkes-Barre, she was one of four children to the late William and Anna Shepko Siskovich. Mrs. Rollman graduated from the former Sacred Heart Slovak Parochial School, North Wilkes-Barre, and was a member of the 1941 graduating class of the James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre. She later furthered her education by taking courses in accounting from King's College, Wilkes-Barre.
Until her retirement, Mrs. Rollman was employed as a data entry clerk for the Social Security Administration, Wilkes-Barre office, for some 20 years. Prior to that, she served as a clerk for the City of Wilkes-Barre Assessor's Office and previously she worked for Robzen Meat Packing Company as a bookkeeper.
She held membership with the former Sacred Heart of Jesus Slovak Roman Catholic Church prior to its closure. At Sacred Heart, she was active with the parent-teacher association, contributed her time and talents in craft making for the annual parish bazaars and was active with the parish school's alumni association.
In her spare time, being that she was a wonderful cook, she and her daughter served as caterers for many family members and friends. She also enjoyed sewing and crocheting and would share her creations with those she loved. Mrs. Rollman is remembered by those who knew and loved her as being a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her presence will be greatly missed by all those she touched in this life.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mr. Lawrence F. "Larry" Rollman, on Nov. 7, 2001. At the time of Mr. Rollman's passing, the couple shared 54 years of married life together. She was also preceded by her only brother, Mr. Theodore "Ted" Siskovich, on May 25, of that same year; and previously by her sister, Mrs. Dorothy Lavage, in 1993.
Left to cherish the wonderful memories they hold dear of their mother are her daughters, Marie Elaine Sesny and her husband, Richard, Harrisburg; and Laura Brace along with her husband, William, Wilkes-Barre, with whom Mrs. Rollman resided; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Mrs. Marie Merritt, Wilkes-Barre; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and dear friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Rollman will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday morning with her funeral Mass in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. The Rev. Monsignor John J. Sempa, pastor and personal family friend, will serve as celebrant and homilist. Interment will follow next to her husband in Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Cemetery of St. Andre Bessette Parish, Dorchester Drive, Dallas, where she will receive the Rite of Committal. Those attending her funeral are kindly asked to assemble by 9:45 a.m. Friday directly in the church.
Relatives and friends may join Mrs. Rollman's family for visitation and shared remembrances from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St.
In lieu of floral tributes, Ann's family would be humbled if those wishing to make a monetary donation in her memory kindly give consideration to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the charity of your choosing.
To share with Ann's family online words of comfort, a fond remembrance, or for directions to services, please visit our family's website at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 11, 2019