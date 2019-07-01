Home

Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
35 William St.
Pittston, PA
Ann T. Kelly


1934 - 2019
Ann T. Kelly Obituary
Ann T. Kelly, 84, of Pittston, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Pittston on Oct. 4, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Harold A. and Theresa (Clark) Callahan.

She was a graduate of Pittston High School and Wilkes-Barre Business College. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.

Her family gave her the greatest joy. She had a great love for and devotion to her husband, Michael J. Kelly Sr., with whom she is now reunited.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughter, Michelle Kelly; granddaughter, Kerry Lavelle; brother, Tom Callahan; and sister, Catherine Hines.

Surviving are her sons, Michael Kelly (Zach), Pittston; Brian Kelly (Sharon), Wilkes-Barre; John Kelly (Megan), West Pittston; and Kevin Kelly (Marcy), Marion Heights; daughters, Kathy Shimko (Chet), Pittston; and Donna Burden (James), Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Katie, Laura, Maria, Timmy, Paul, Jeff, Trish, Michelle, Jimmy, Brian, Charlie, David, Adam, Kacey, Connor, Robby, Ryan and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Madison, Alex, Lucas, Peytan and Kimberly; sister, Jean Cronauer, Delaware; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church on Wednesday morning. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Schooley Avenue, Exeter. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave a condolence, visit her obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 1, 2019
