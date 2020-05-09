|
Ann Tetlak, 94, of Dupont, passed away peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020, at Wesley Village, Pittston.
Her husband, John Tetlak, preceded her in death Jan. 5, 1995. She was born Sept. 6, 1925, in Springbrook Twp, to the late John and Mary Pluta Hnatko.
She attended Beech Hill School, Springbrook. Prior to retirement, she worked as a seamstress in Laura Fashions, Avoca. She was a member of Sacred Heart Of Jesus Church, Dupont.
Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Ann was a fantastic cook who loved entertaining her family. She especially enjoyed preparing foods that stemmed from her Ukrainian and Polish heritage on Sundays and holidays. Ann volunteered at the Sacred Heart Picnic for many years and everyone wanted to win her donated homemade wreaths. Ann enjoyed decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas and she received special recognition from local newspapers for her "Tree-Mendous" Christmas tree, that had over 1,000 ornaments. Ann was born and raised on a small family farm in Springbrook and her love for animals continued throughout her life. Ann's interest in sewing began at an early age and it developed into a talent where she was able to sew clothes for her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, John, she was preceded in death by brothers, Michael, Joseph, Walter, William, John and Donald; sisters, Jean Phillips; Olga Bennett; and Helen Sandone.
Surviving are sons, John Tetlak and wife, Marion Dupont; Ronald Tetlak, Dupont; and daughter, Judith Mischello and husband, James; grandsons, Jesse Tetlak; John Tetlak and wife, Jennifer; granddaughter, Joy Adelstein and husband, Mark; great-granddaughters, Mia Adelstein; and Grace Ann Tetlak; great-grandsons, Frankie, John-O-Anthony and Samuel Tetlak; and Christian Wasko; and several nieces and nephews.
Ann's family would like to thank the staff at Wesley Village and Hospice Of The Sacred Heart for the compassionate care they provided.
Funeral services will be held privately in Holy Ghost Cemetery, Moscow, at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 9, 2020