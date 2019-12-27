|
Ann Walsh Ceaser of Plains Twp. passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born Jan. 6, 1959, in Plains Twp., Ann was the daughter of the late Edward and Helen Lavin Walsh.
A life resident of Plains Twp., Ann was a graduate of Bishop Hoban High School and College Misericordia.
Ann was employed as the business manager for Pipes-R-Us Company, Wilkes-Barre.
Ann enjoyed tending to her flower garden, crossword puzzles, and crime drama television shows, namely, Blue Bloods, Law and Order SVU, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.
Surviving are her husband of 33 years Joseph A.; daughter, Lara Ceaser-Page (Brett), Columbus, Ohio; son, Edward J. Ceaser, at home; brothers, Edward (Mary) Walsh, Plains Twp., Michael (Evelyn) Walsh, Harveys Lake, Donald Walsh, Plains Twp; sister; Kathleen Walsh (John) Miskiewicz, Savannah, Ga.; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and her faithful canine companion "Max."
A funeral for Ann will be held at 10 a.m. Monday from Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home Inc., 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, with the Rev. Jack C. Lambert, pastor of Ss. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church, Plains Twp. officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Memorial contributions in Ann's name may be made to Laura's Hope Rescue 3385 Forest St., Hop Bottom, PA 18824 or SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 27, 2019