Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Nice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna B. Nice


1914 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna B. Nice Obituary

Anna B. Nice passed Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Bay Point Nursing Home Pavilion, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Anna was born Nov. 20, 1914, in Edwardsville, which she lived most of her life to parents Mickelaes Soltis and Barbara Karpak.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mickey and John; sisters, Ellen and Mary; and beloved husband, John.

A loving mother and devoted wife left behind her only child, son, John Michael, Florida; grandchildren, Kevin and Heather; great-grandchild, John, wife, Sarah and their son, Andrew.

Anna and her family were members of the former Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. A burial will take place in the church graveyard in Pringle at the convenience of her family.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -