Anna B. Nice passed Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Bay Point Nursing Home Pavilion, St. Petersburg, Fla.
Anna was born Nov. 20, 1914, in Edwardsville, which she lived most of her life to parents Mickelaes Soltis and Barbara Karpak.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mickey and John; sisters, Ellen and Mary; and beloved husband, John.
A loving mother and devoted wife left behind her only child, son, John Michael, Florida; grandchildren, Kevin and Heather; great-grandchild, John, wife, Sarah and their son, Andrew.
Anna and her family were members of the former Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. A burial will take place in the church graveyard in Pringle at the convenience of her family.