Anna "Nancy" Belusko, 92, previously of Wilkes Barre, passed away on Thursday morning, Aug. 8, 2019.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Gillespie Martin.
A member of the Catholic faith, Nancy was a 1945 graduate of St. Gabriel's High School, Hazleton. She was an avid Michigan Rummy player who loved singing, walking, and doing puzzle books. She loved spending time with her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Francis "Red" Belusko, in 2015; brothers, Bernard and John Martin; and sisters, Mary Kufall, Katherine Glennon and Jean Poltrock.
Surviving are daughters, Peggy Heffernan and her husband, Mike, Royersford; Terry Babczak and her husband, Steve, Drums; Helen Sanzi and her husband, Gary, Ridgewood; Mary Antal, Hanover Twp.; Pam Bojanowski and her husband, Paul, Glen Lyon; and sons, Mike, Wilkes-Barre; and Pat and his wife, Donna, Hanover Twp.; grandchildren, Michael, Ryan, Kyle, Brendan, Bridget, Gary, Lauren, Eric, Patrick, Sean, Lauren, Brandon and Matthew; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Nancy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton. Private interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre.
Relatives and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday at the church.
Boyle Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 10, 2019