Anna Chipko Komar, 92, of Duryea, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Duryea, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna Didich Chipko and was a graduate of Duryea High School. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the former Topps Chewing Gum Co., Duryea.
Anna was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea. Prior to its closing, she was a very active member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Duryea, helping with the picnic each year, making clam chowder and helping at the food lenten sales. Anna was one of the parishioners who helped lock the doors to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Duryea, when it closed. Anna will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will also be remembered for her love of baking, especially nut roll at Easter and Christmas. She enjoyed her many trips to the casino with her friend, Marie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Jessie" Komar, in 1961; grandson, Allan Komar Jr.; sister, Mary Chipko; and brothers, Joseph, Nicholas, John, George and Michael.
Surviving are son and caregiver, David Komar, at home; son, Allan Komar Sr., Orangeville; granddaughter, Melissa Stettner, Florida; granddaughter, Michelle Bidwell, Duryea; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; her faithful and loving companion, Ginger.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday from Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea, with the Rev. John Polednak officiating.
Interment will be in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Duryea. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 9, 2019