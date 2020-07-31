Home

John V. Morris Funeral Home
625 N. Main Street
Wilkes Barre, PA 18705
(570) 823-2754
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
9:30 AM
Holy Assumption of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Cemetery
Lake Street
Dallas, PA
View Map
Anna Eloswhy Kohan


1924 - 2020
Anna Eloswhy Kohan Obituary

Anna Eloswhy Kohan, 95, a life resident of the Georgetown section of Wilkes-Barre Twp., fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday afternoon, July 29, 2020, while in the care of Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing Center, formerly Little Flower Manor, where she recently resided.

She was the widow of the late Joseph Kohan, who passed on Nov. 21, 2016. At the time of Mr. Kohan's passing, the couple shared 67 years of married life together.

Born Oct. 22, 1924, in Wilkes-Barre Twp., she was the last of three daughters born to the late John and Anna Tonchak Eloswhy.

Educated in the township schools, she was a graduate of the former Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School.

Until her retirement in 1985, Mrs. Kohan worked for many years in the quality control department of the R.C.A. Semiconductor Plant, Mountain Top.

Anna was a life member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, Wilkes-Barre Twp., where she previously volunteered her time at various parish functions and dinners over the years.

Mrs. Kohan is remembered by those who knew and loved her as being a loving, devoted wife, mother and grandmother to her adoring family. Her presence will be greatly missed by all those she touched in this life.

In addition to her husband, Joseph, she was preceded in death by sisters, Mrs. Esther Hoskey, on March 14, 1992; Mrs. Margaret "Margie" Buli, on Feb. 14, 2019; and most recently by her nephew, (Margie's son), John Buli, on Nov. 16, 2019.

Left to cherish the wonderful memories they hold of her are her daughter, Joanne Wood and her husband, Peter, Kingston; grandsons, Peter C. Wood Jr., Esquire; Brian Wood, his fiancée, Candace Leshinski; and David Wood; and fellow parishioners and dear friends.

Due to the restrictions from the current health crisis, there will be no formal visitation. Funeral services will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with Panachida in Holy Assumption of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Lake Street, Dallas. The Rev. Mykhaylo Prodanets, pastor, accompanied by Cantor George Daru, will serve as leaders of worship with the Rite of Committal.

Those wishing to join Anna's family for her burial are kindly asked to assemble by 9 a.m. in the parking area at the North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Procession to St. Mary's Cemetery, Dallas, will follow.

Memorial donations in Mrs. Kohan's memory would be appreciated for her beloved church, St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 526 Church St., Wilkes-Barre Twp., PA 18702.

Relative and friends who cannot attend but wish to send the family words of comfort or remembrance are asked to view Mrs. Kohan's memorial page on our family's website at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.


