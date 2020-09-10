Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Ferrare
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Ferrare


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Ferrare Obituary

Anna Ferrare, 90, of Hughestown, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Highland Manor, Exeter.

Born in Pittston on Oct. 10, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Minnie Tarity Lucarelli.

She was a graduate of Hughestown High School, Class of 1947. She had worked in the local garment industry and was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union.

Anna was a former member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, now St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston. She enjoyed playing cards and was part of a card club. She also enjoyed going to casinos and was an avid New York Yankees fan. She was a loving sister and aunt and will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Erenio Ferrare, on March 12, 1984. Also preceding her in death were sisters, Lucy Bruno, Grace Pupa, Marie Bocolo and Rose Mahalsky.

Surviving are sisters, Geraldine Lucarelli, Hughestown; and Jean Ferlick, Avoca; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held with interment in Pittston Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave a condolence, visit Anna's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -