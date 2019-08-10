|
Anna Gechunis, 101, of Jenkins Twp., passed away peacefully at her home on Friday morning, Aug. 9, 2019.
Born in Pittston, she was a daughter of the late William and Martha Bercavage Gechunis. Anna attended Jenkins Twp. High School.
Prior to retirement, she was employed by Topps Chewing Gum, Duryea. She was a member of St. Casimir's Church, Pittston, prior to its closure and currently St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston. She was also a member of the Central Pennsylvania Teamsters Union, Local 229.
Anna had many great memories of small trips and great adventures; including traveling to the Christmas shows at Rockefeller Center; Have de Grace, Md., was another yearly destination; Chadds Ford and Longwood Gardens, where she enjoyed various seasonal displays. In all of her travels, she always made sure that a church was located and Mass attended. Anna was a very devoted Godmother. Her faith and her family were most important in her life.
Anna is survived by nieces and a nephew, including her nieces and goddaughters, Ann Marie Stiliha and Catherine Ann Gechunis, both of Pittston.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Helen Duskasky, Frances Stiliha, Peter Gechunis, Mary Gechunis and Charles Gechunis.
The funeral will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday from Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith), with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston. Interment will be in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Pittston.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Pittston Food Pantry, 35 William St., Pittston, PA 18640.
For directions, or to send condolences, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 10, 2019