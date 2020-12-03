Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3700
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Golemb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Golemb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Golemb Obituary

Anna Golemb, 97, Hanover section of Nanticoke, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Kingston Manor Personal Care, Kingston.

Born in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Durkay Matey.

Anna retired from the ladies garment industry.

She was a member of St. Faustina's, Nanticoke, where she attended weekly services.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Leonard J. Golemb Sr.; daughter, Janice Phillips; and brothers, Michael Matey, Andrew Matey and John Matey.

Surviving are her son, Leonard J. Golemb Jr. and his wife, Louise Kovalchik Golemb, Hanover section of Nanticoke; son-in-law, Wayne Phillips, Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre; granddaughters, Christina Josefowicz and husband, Rick, Nanticoke; Heather Sincavage and husband, Rick, Hudson; Karyn Ogin and husband, Jim, Wilkes-Barre; Michelle DeSanto and husband, Joel, Pittston; great-grandchildren, Chloe Josefowicz; Collin Sincavage; Logan Sincavage and Jacob DeSanto.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 10 to 11 p.m. Friday at Stegura Funeral Home, Hanover Street, Nanticoke.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Faustina, Hanover Street, Nanticoke.

Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

The family of Anna would like to deeply thank the staff at Kingston Manor and Compassionate Care for the wonderful care provided to her during her stay, especially during these times of COVID-19 restrictions.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -