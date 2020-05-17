|
Anna Hollock Blum, born Jan. 10, 1926, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Waveny Care Center, New Canaan, Conn.
She was one of 12 children born to the late Nicholas Sr. and Anna Rishko Hollock in Mountain Top, where she lived during her childhood. She attended Fairview High School, Mountain Top, before starting work in factories to support the war effort during World War II.
She lived for many years in Allentown and Upper Saddle River, N.J., eventually retiring in Stamford, Conn.
She enjoyed embroidery, attending church, dancing the polka and the music of Bobby Vinton and Liberace, who she once met. She loved to laugh, was a fan of all things Betty Boop and always baked a great carrot cake for family birthdays. Anna took pleasure in making traditional Ukrainian favorites: kiffles, halupki, pierogi and pysanky eggs. Lilacs were her favorite flowers and always requested for Mother's Day. She was loved by everyone that met her and will be greatly missed.
Her memory will be lovingly remembered by her children, Dottie Arrieta and husband, Ed, New City, N.Y., Donna Ertel and husband, Mike, Fairfield, Conn.; John Blum and wife, Zully, Cleburne, Texas; Charlie Blum and wife, Cynthia , Valdosta Ga.; Michael Tomsic and wife, Sandy, Whitehall; Sue Magley and husband, Wayne, Valdosta Ga.; grandchildren, Kyle Arrieta; Phoebe, Ben, and Ian Ertel; Denise Grello; Truck and Brian Tomsic; Jamie and Cory Tomsic; and six great-grandchildren; a brother, Raymond Hollock; sisters, Sophie Maurer; Catherine Mack; and Esther Mayka; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Alfred Blum; and son, Nicholas Tomsic; and brothers, Joe, Emil, Francis and Nick Hollock; and sisters, Mary Walko; Helen Sherksnas; and Margie Brunner.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations in her name can be made to Feeding America, 35 East Wacker Drive, Suite 2000, Chicago, IL 60601, or www.feedamerica.org. To sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 17, 2020