Anna Kleban, 89, of Harveys Lake, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Mercy Center, Dallas.
She was born March 15, 1931, in Huntsville, daughter of the late Agnes and John Sholtis.
She was happily married to her soulmate, Andrew "Andy" Kleban for 63 years until his passing in 2012. Together, they enjoyed traveling, playing cards with friends, going to the casino, but most of all, spending time with their family. She loved her gardens and had great culinary skills. Anna's greatest life accomplishment was her dedication in caring for her husband and their family. Anna taught her children and their children the true meaning of unselfish love. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church, Harveys Lake.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Skoronski; and Betty Gutch, and brothers, John, Steve, Joseph and Edward Sholtis.
Anna is survived by her children, David Kleban, Harveys Lake; Sharon Krasner, Dallas; and Deborah Dugan and her husband, Chris, Baltimore, Md.; grandchildren, Andrew Dugan, Baltimore, Md.; Breanna Grofcsik (Mark), Santa Cruz, Calif.; Lynell Podorsky (Mark), Allentown; Bryan Krasner (Kelly), Raleigh, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Jaiden, Olivia, Riley and Chase; sister, Peggy Kleban; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
Memorial donations may be made in Anna's name to the at https://act.alz.org/donate or my mail, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 1, 2020