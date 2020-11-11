Home

Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Service
Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
5:30 PM
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Service
Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church
E. Main St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Anna Lahr Obituary

Anna Lahr, 92, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at River Run Rehabilitation and Nursing Home, Kingston.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Walter and Elizabeth Sheplock Hutz. She was a graduate of Coughlin High School and retired in the electronics industry from the former Techneglas, Pittston. Anna was also a member of the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre.

She will always be remembered for her kind heart and love of family, especially for her grandchildren and great-grand-children, whom she absolutely loved and adored. She enjoyed spending the vast majority of her time with them, including her love for shopping.

Surviving are a son, Dennis Lahr and wife, Norma, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Anissia Lahr, Wilkes-Barre; Stephanie Lahr and companion, Maximillian Hall, Wilkes-Barre; Roger Resides and companion, Christina Barretto, Jersey City, N.J.; Rogen Resides, Kingston; John D. Lahr and wife, Jennifer, Kingston; James A. Lahr, Forty Fort; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Leah, Jordan and Micah-Allan; sister, Marie Petrin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, Allan Lahr; great-granddaughter, Alexes Latia; sister, Catherine Gruver and husband, Robert Gruver; Betty Saksa and husband, Joseph Saksa; brother, Walter Hutz Jr. and wife, Bernadine Hutz; brother-in-law, Nicholas Petrin.

The family would like to thank the staff at River Run Rehabilitation and Nursing Home, Kingston, for their support and care during the last year of her life.

Requiem services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will be in Fern Knoll Burial Park, Dallas.

Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains. Parastas Service will held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with the Rev. Innocent Neal officiating. Mask and social distancing protocols will be in effect.


