|
|
Anna Louise Mascelli, 81, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, with her two loving sons by her side.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on March 28, 1939, Louise was the daughter of the late Thomas Henry and Anna Mae Metzing Yelland.
She was a graduate of Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School and had worked in the local banking industry.
Louise was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She lovingly referred to her grandchildren as her angel babies and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Felix Joseph Mascelli Sr., on Feb. 22, 1985; and sisters, Shirley O'Malia and Daisy Eichorn.
Surviving are her two sons, Thomas Mascelli and his wife Jane, Mountain Top; and Felix Mascelli Jr. and his wife, Laura, Yatesville; grandchildren, Jennifer Hausman and her husband, Theron; Sara Mascelli; Carisa Wruble and her husband, Justin; Felix Mascelli III; and Zachary Mascelli; a great-granddaughter, Alexandra Wruble; sisters, Verna Hogan and her husband, Joseph, Forty Fort; and Betty McGrady and her husband, Thomas, Middletown, Del.; brothers, Thomas Yelland and his wife, Dorothy, Wilkes-Barre; Danny Yelland and his wife, Anna Mae, Hudson; Robert Yelland, Wilkes-Barre; and Josie Yelland, Parsons; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
To leave a condolence, visit Louise's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 1, 2020