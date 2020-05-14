|
|
Anna M. Goliembeski, 93, formerly of West Nanticoke, passed away peacefully from natural causes on Monday evening, May 11, 2020, at The Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Dallas.
Born June 19, 1926, in Sugar Notch, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Stella Januszewski Sobotka. Anna was educated in the Nanticoke School District and resided in West Nanticoke since the age of six, before moving to Shavertown in 2018.
She married Stanley F. Goliembeski Sr. on June 8, 1946 and shared 67 years of marriage with her best friend until he passed away on Jan. 9, 2014.
Early in life, Anna worked at General Cigar Company and later by several garment factories for many years until her retirement to spend time with her family and friends.
She belonged to Holy Trinity Church, Nanticoke, until the consolidation of parishes when she became a member of St. Faustina Kowalska Parish and looked forward to the many summer parish bazaars each year. Anna also enjoyed making many memories at the Bloomsburg Fair, having not missed a year right up until her passing.
Anna was a kind, gentle woman, with a smile that could light up a room. She enjoyed polka dancing, taking joy rides, walking around Knoebels and believed that life was always better with an ice cream in your hand.
She was incredibly proud of countless wares and decorations that she crocheted and sewed with plastic canvas. Recently, Anna enjoyed challenging puzzle books, often staying up until morning to finish.
In addition to her husband, Stanley, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Marie; a brother, Frank Sobotka; infant brother, Stanley; and daughter-in-law, Sally Goliembeski.
She is survived by her son, Stanley Goliembeski Jr. and his fiancée, Angie Dieso; daughter, Patricia Millo and husband, Gerald; grandchildren, Cheri Goliembeski-Parks and her partner, Christine Ossman; Derick Goliembeski; Dr. Melissa Ilano and her husband, Dr. Aaron Ilano; and Megan Millo; great-grandson, Oliver Ilano; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to current restrictions, a private service will be held with the Rev. James R. Nash officiating.
Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Sheatown.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses, aids and medical staff at the Meadows for such great care given to Anna while she was there for only a short time.
Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.
For information or to leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 14, 2020