Anna Mae Bigger Chergoski, 94, of Edwardsville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at ManorCare, Kingston.
She was born in Kingston on April 29, 1926.
Anna Mae was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and was ecstatic that they won the Super Bowl.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Michael; her son, Michael; sisters, Ruth McMenamon; and Marie Pesek; and a brother, Leonard Bigger.
Surviving are her children, David Chergoski and his wife, June; Carole Gelezinsky and her husband, Fred; Barbara Sims and her husband, Arthur; and Janet Charneski; grandchildren, Bonnie Monroe; Cheryl Oster; Melissa Sheply; Bernie Charneski; and Brian Charneski; four great-grandchildren; brother, Lawrence Bigger and his wife, Mary; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private services have been entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services Inc, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 20, 2020