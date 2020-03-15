Home

Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-3741
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Anna Mae Tamalenus Obituary
Anna Mae Tamalenus, 90, longtime Exeter resident, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Highland Manor Nursing Home, Exeter, after a brief confinement.

Born in Pringle, on Aug. 13, 1929, she was the daughter of Ernest and Genevieve Shara (ne Jones). She attended Luzerne High School.

She is survived by her son, Frank E. Tamalenus, Fairport, N.Y; her grandson, Franklyn A. Tamalenus, Boxford, Mass.; and nieces and nephews.

Her husband, Frank P. Tamalenus, passed away in 1996.

She was a longtime member of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Exeter.

The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. Friends may call from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Carverton.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 15, 2020
