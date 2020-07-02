Home

Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Anna (Nancy) Oliver


1929 - 2020
Anna (Nancy) Oliver Obituary

Anna (Nancy) Oliver, 90, of Kingston, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, after a long battle with cancer.

She was born Nov. 7, 1929, in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Edris G. Williams and Josephine Brozlewski Williams. She was a graduate of Kingston High School.

She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Joseph "Gus" Oliver; and her brother, the late Rufus G. Williams.

After she was widowed, she was an employee of First Eastern Bank, Wilson H. Flock Insurance and Guard Insurance Group.

She is survived by her daughters, Joanne Oliver and Barbara Butler (Mike); granddaughters, Emily Jackson and Martha LeMaster (Clint); great-granddaughters, Madison, Olivia and Kinsley; and niece, Diane Foley and her family.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

A private interment will be held in Fern Knoll Burial Park.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort.

For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.


