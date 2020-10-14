Home

Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3700
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
View Map
Anna Ozehowski


1927 - 2020
Anna Ozehowski Obituary

Anna Ozehowski, 93, of Glen Lyon, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, peacefully at home.

Born Aug. 26, 1927, in Lee, Anna was the daughter of the late Michael and Susan Sachoursky Kociban. Anna was a graduate of Newport High School. After graduating, Anna worked for a time in the General Cigar Factory and went on to Bradford Beauty School and opened her own beauty shop business. Anna was a member of St. Michael's Greek Catholic Church and she was a avid Bingo player.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Andrew Ozehowski; brother, Michael Kociban; sister, Margaret Moore; and son-in-law, James Mckeown Jr.

Anna is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Mckeown and companion, James Weron; granddaughter, Jessica Donato and husband, Jeremy; grandson, James Mckeown III and wife, Anita; great-grandchildren, Dominic, Lela, JP, Will, Beau, Scarlett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Friends and family may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service.


