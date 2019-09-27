|
Anna T. Niznik, 88, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospice in Dunmore.
She was born Sept. 11, 1931, to the late Stanley and Louise Rychlewski, in Larksville.
She married her high school sweetheart, Andy (Boot), in 1952. They raised two sons, while traveling the world together, as Andy proudly served our country with the U.S. Air Force.
Before retiring, Anna had a long career in the telephone industry starting as an operator and then moving up the ranks to senior management positions overseeing customer service. She had a love for the game of bridge and in recent years became an accomplished player.
Anna was preceded in death by her son, Andy; and siblings, Frances, Louise, Veronica, Stanley and Joseph.
Anna loved spending time with her family and is survived by husband, Andy; son, Brian and wife, Jackie; grandchildren, Jamie and husband, Graig; Anna and husband, Chris; Jack; Alex; and Jade; two great-grandchildren, Drew and Grayson; brother, Edward; and several nieces and nephews.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. John's the Baptist Church, Larksville.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 27, 2019