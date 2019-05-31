Anna Theresa Carpenter, 95, peacefully passed Saturday, May 25, 2019.



Born in Larksville on July 6, 1923, she was a 1941 graduate of Kingston High School. She married her beloved husband William, and was married 56 happy years before his passing in November 2000. She worked in the garment business until retirement. Following retirement, she spent her days with her husband and grandchildren whom she loved endlessly.



Anna was the daughter of Joseph and Anna Chervenak Zawatski of Larksville. Proceeding her in death were her husband, William; six-month-old daughter, Elaine; and sister, Helen Aderski.



Surviving are her two loving daughters, Loretta Wojtowicz; and Cindy Owens and husband, Jack; grandchildren Alan Cooper (Chase), Nicole Cooper-Cefalo and husband, Mitch Wojtowicz, Lisa Bernardoni and husband, Junius; and Lori Owens. She also had the pleasure of sharing her love with her two great-grandchildren, Sienna and Trevor Bernardoni, Shavertown, whom always put a smile on her face.



Words cannot express our sincere gratitude for the compassionate and excellent care provided by the staff of Timber Ridge, especially the third floor nursing staff.



A private funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday from Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with Deacon John O'Connor of St. Ignatius Church officiating. Interment followed in Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Dallas.



Visit www.StrishFuneralHome.com for information. Published in Citizens' Voice on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary