Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
(570) 287-5438
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Carpenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Theresa Carpenter


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna Theresa Carpenter Obituary
Anna Theresa Carpenter, 95, peacefully passed Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Born in Larksville on July 6, 1923, she was a 1941 graduate of Kingston High School. She married her beloved husband William, and was married 56 happy years before his passing in November 2000. She worked in the garment business until retirement. Following retirement, she spent her days with her husband and grandchildren whom she loved endlessly.

Anna was the daughter of Joseph and Anna Chervenak Zawatski of Larksville. Proceeding her in death were her husband, William; six-month-old daughter, Elaine; and sister, Helen Aderski.

Surviving are her two loving daughters, Loretta Wojtowicz; and Cindy Owens and husband, Jack; grandchildren Alan Cooper (Chase), Nicole Cooper-Cefalo and husband, Mitch Wojtowicz, Lisa Bernardoni and husband, Junius; and Lori Owens. She also had the pleasure of sharing her love with her two great-grandchildren, Sienna and Trevor Bernardoni, Shavertown, whom always put a smile on her face.

Words cannot express our sincere gratitude for the compassionate and excellent care provided by the staff of Timber Ridge, especially the third floor nursing staff.

A private funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday from Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with Deacon John O'Connor of St. Ignatius Church officiating. Interment followed in Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Dallas.

Visit www.StrishFuneralHome.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now