|
|
Annabelle Wilbur George, 68, of Avoca, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Pittston on July 9, 1951, and was the daughter of the late William and Hazel Speck Wilbur.
She was a member of Full Gospel Church, Avoca. Annabelle attended Moosic High School. She retired from Northeastern Envelope, Old Forge, with over 15 years of employment. She was a hard worker and worked multiple jobs. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis George, in 2003; and her brother, William Wilbur.
She is survived by her son, Francis George, Avoca; her daughter, Tina Frutchey and her husband, Carl, Avoca; and her grandson, Francis Nathan George. Also surviving are her sisters, Donna LaFerriere and her husband, Alex, Mt. Cobb; Connie Horrocks and her husband, Bill, Exeter; and Trudie Shotwell, Bangor; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be privately held and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 22, 2020