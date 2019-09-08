Home

Anne Ferrare

Anne Ferrare Obituary
Anne Ferrare, 88, of Hughestown, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Wesley Village, Jenkins Twp. She was the widow of Frank J. Ferrare, who passed away Oct. 13, 2007.

Born in Hughestown, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Mary DeCurtis Altieri. Anne was graduate of Hughestown High School, Class of 1948. She had worked in the garment industry and for many years assisted her husband, Frank with their business Frank Ferrare Professional Photography. She was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church, Pittston.

Anne is survived by her sister, Yolanda Parente, Hughestown; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Vincent and Samuel Altieri; and sisters, Marion Ciampi, Theresa Aiello and infant sister, Gloria Jean Altieri.

As per Anne's request, the funeral will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Second Presbyterian Church, 143 Parsonage St., Pittston, PA 18640.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith).

To send an online condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 8, 2019
