|
|
Anne Tierney, 91, of Wyoming, passed away peacefully Friday, May 22, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Wyoming, daughter of Frank and Mae Tarleton Decker and graduated from St. Cecilia's High School, Exeter, in 1946.
She worked for Bell Telephone for many years, with responsibilities ranging from a local operator to maintenance administrator, and remained a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.
Anne was an active member of St. Cecilia's Parish, Exeter, Altar and Rosary Society and Eucharistic Ministry, as well as a dedicated volunteer at the Catherine McAuley House, Plymouth.
She had a strong dedication to her family, friends and church. Anne was a thoughtful person who put the needs of others before herself.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Aloysius Tierney; her son, James Christopher Tierney; brother, William F. Decker; sister, Mary A Trudnak; and her devoted aunt, Helen Tarleton.
Anne is survived by her children, Leo, Plains Twp.; Mary Ellen Boos and her husband, Francis, Harleysville; Joseph and his wife, Francine, Harveys Lake; Anne Chmieleski and her husband, Mitchell, Sayre; and Francis and his wife, Yolanda, Bridgeport; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to so many of the staff at Mercy Center as well as the compassionate care and concern from the staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
The Tierney family has decided to plan a "celebration of life" with a Mass of Christian Burial after the pandemic restrictions are lifted. A Mass will also be planned at Mercy Center for the people who became her extended family over the last seven years.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Catherine McAuley House, 121 Church St. Plymouth, PA 18651; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
Arrangements are by Ruane & Mudlock Funeral Home Inc., 18 Kennedy St., Pittston, and at ruaneandmudlock.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 28, 2020