George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Anne M. Doran Smith

Anne M. Doran Smith Obituary
Anne M. Doran Smith, 74, of Hanover Twp., passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born in Hanover Twp., on June 17, 1945, the daughter of the late Henry and Anna Sabalesky Doran. Anne was a life resident of Hanover Twp., where she was a member of the graduating Class of 1963 of Hanover High School. She also attended College Misericordia, Dallas.

Anne worked together with her family and operated Doran's Farm until her retirement.

She was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

She was an avid bowler for many years, playing for several leagues. She loved a good game of cards and enjoyed the casinos.

Preceding her in death were a sister, Margaret Krupinski; and nephew, Robert Doran.

Surviving are brothers, Robert Doran and his wife, Rose; John Doran, Esq. and his wife, Margaret; James Doran and his wife, Theresa; and sister, Jean Doran, all from Hanover Twp.; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 22, 2020
