Anne M. McAfee Ardoline, 86, originally from the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Little Flower Manor, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's.
She was born Aug. 15, 1933, in Wilkes-Barre, the daughter of the late Andrew and Kathryn O'Malley McAfee. Educated in Wilkes-Barre schools, she was a member of the 1951 graduating class of James M. Coughlin High School.
She was employed by Bausch and Lomb Optical, where she met her husband, Ralph K. Ardoline Jr. They married Jan. 16, 1960. Later, she worked and retired from the Department of Health and Human Services. During her life, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was an avid baseball and football fan. She was a life member of the Catholic Church and proud of her Irish heritage.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a brother, John McAfee; and sisters, Rosemary Czarniecki; and Kathryn Gaydos.
Surviving are her children, Anne Manganello and her husband, Robert, Dallas; Patricia Gattuso and her husband, Robert, Spotsylvania, Va.; Dennis M. Ardoline, Nanticoke; grandchildren, Dana, Carly and Mary Manganello; Gina Washington and her husband, Seth; Dominick Gattuso and his wife, Laura; Julianna, Alexandria and Dominique Ardoline; and great-grandchild, Charlotte Gattuso. She is also survived by a sister, Alice Thomas, Berwick; and many cousins, and nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at noon in St. Dominic's Church, 155 Austin Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Memorial donations are requested in Anne's memory to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701; or to a .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 30, 2020