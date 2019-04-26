Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne M. "Ivan" Shurmanek. View Sign Service Information John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc. 281 E Northampton St. Wilkes Barre , PA 18702 (570)-823-2754 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Anne M. "Ivan" Shurmanek, 89, formerly of West Chestnut Street in the North End section of Wilkes-Barre, passed peacefully into eternal life just past midnight on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, following a recent illness while in the care of Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore.



Born Aug. 2, 1929, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter to the late Stephen and Anna Ridilla Ivan. Educated in the city schools, she was a graduate of the James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre.



Until her retirement, Mrs. Shurmanek worked as a seamstress in the valley's former garment industry for several years and, later in life, took pride in raising her family and keeping a tidy home.



She is remembered as being a wonderful homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her adoring family. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.



Mrs. Shurmanek was a member of the Parish of Saint Andre Bessette, North Wilkes-Barre, and held membership in the Slovak Catholic Sokols and the Slovak Ladies Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania.



She was recently preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert W. Shurmanek, on Jan. 7, 2018. At the time of Mr. Shurmanek's passing, the couple shared 65 years of married life together. Also preceding her was her granddaughter, Jonelle Spencer, in 1980; and her only brother, Mr. Frank Ivan.



Left to mourn her passing are her children, Mrs. Sharon A. Spencer and her husband, William, Noxen; and Mr. James Shurmanek and his wife, Maureen, Sweet Valley; grandsons, Shaun Spencer and his wife, Rhonda; Derek Shurmanek and his fiancé, Caitlin Libby; Brian Shurmanek and his wife, Brittani; great-grandsons, Kyle and Caleb Spencer and newest family member, Easton Shurmanek; and several nieces and nephews, former neighbors and dear friends.



Funeral services for Mrs. Shurmanek will be conducted Monday with a memorial funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in Parish of St. Andre Bessette, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.



The Rev. Kenneth M. Seegar, pastor, will serve as celebrant and homilist. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.



Relatives and friends may join the Shurmanek family for visitation and remembrances Monday morning directly at church from 10 a.m. until the time of her funeral Mass.



In lieu of floral tributes, the Shurmanek family would be humbled if those wishing to make a monetary donation in their mother's memory, kindly give consideration to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



The North Wilkes-Barre location of the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc. is honored to care for Mrs. Shurmanek and her family at this time.



To share words of comfort, a fond remembrance with her family or for directions to the church, please visit our family's website at

