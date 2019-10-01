|
Anne Marie Capristo, 92, of Hanover Twp., passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Ettore and Michelene Loporchio Petruzzini. Anne Marie was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, Class of 1944.
She was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Wilkes-Barre. Prior to its closure, she had been a member of Holy Rosary Church, Wilkes-Barre.
Anne Marie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She was devoted to her family and family meant everything to her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Ralph A. Capristo, on Dec. 15, 2018; and by her brothers and sisters, James Petruzzini, Mary Jane Lorusso, Sally Warren and Frank Petruzzini.
Surviving are her children, Dena Nackley and her companion, Joseph Vnuk, Dallas; Ralph Capristo and his wife, Kathy, Henderson, Nev.; and Gerry Capristo and his wife, Karen, Ashley; grandchildren, Kristen Cogan and her husband, Kevin; Nicole Kerr and her husband, Justin; John Nackley and his wife, Marya; Ralph Capristo and his wife, Allison; Anthony Capristo; and Amy Augustine and her husband, Keith; great-grandchildren, Sean, Ryan, Brady and Aidan Cogan; Mackenzie, Andrew and Colin Kerr; Nolan and Kendall Nackley; sister,Terry Stremus, Penndel; nieces and nephews, including her goddaughter, Marietta Henry.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church, Barney and Division streets, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday in the church.
Condolences may be sent by visiting Anne Marie's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 1, 2019