Anne McHugh Yale, 78, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019.



Born Dec. 10, 1940, in the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre, she was the second of six daughters of the late John J. and Marie Golden McHugh.



Anne was a graduate of Coughlin High School and the Mercy Hospital School of X-ray. She enjoyed many years as an X-ray technician in both England and Maryland.



Anne was very proud of her family and Irish heritage and had the wonderful gift of gab. She always had a beautiful smile, a kind word and a funny story to share and her love of life and people made her countless friends throughout the world. To be in her company made your day brighter.



She had an unconditional love for dogs and cats and had many throughout her life. She also enjoyed her strong Catholic faith, reading, gardening, music and poetry.



In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Earl H. Yale, originally of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre.



Surviving are her sons, Earl John "EJ" and his wife, Linda; and James Calvin "Jim" and his wife, Michele; granddaughters, Elizabeth, Emma, Corinne and Guenevere; sisters, Maureen (Mark) Umphred; Mary Ellen (David) Jordan; Patricia (Adam) Crahall; Margaret (Thomas) Torbik and Jacquelyn (Michael) Boyle; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. April 26 in Our Lady of the Fields, 1070 Cecil Ave., Millersville, Md.



Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. April 25 at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills, Md.

