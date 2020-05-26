|
|
Anne Missett Callahan, 78, formerly of Laflin, passed away Saturday evening, May 23, 2020, at home in West Pittston.
Born in Pittston on March 21, 1942, she was the daughter of the late George and Jane Gallagher Missett. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary.
She was a graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School, Pittston, and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Scranton.
Anne had worked as a registered nurse at Allied Services for 20 years.
She was an active member of St. Maria Goretti Parish, where she also served as Eucharistic Minister and social director of the Parish Center.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be truly missed.
Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Anne knew first hand her dedication to the care of others. Whether it be to her children and grandchildren, her siblings, parents, aunts, Kitty and Mary Kane, her patients as a nurse, her colleagues, friends and community - Anne was a caregiver. She selflessly, perhaps at times to a fault, put the needs and wants of others ahead of her own - always. And she did so with love and compassion and joy.
Additionally, Anne thrived on making people happy. She was the consummate hostess - opening her home to all - providing not simply scrumptious treats but a coziness that hugged you and a comfort of security that grounded you the moment you entered her home. Overflowing with laughter and love and light for every and all occasion - her home was "the home" where everyone wanted to be.
Anne's "pearls of wisdom" were frequently shared - "Get up and walk around, you'll feel much better," "Everyone will take their cue from you," "Get a good night's sleep, you'll feel better in the morning," "Life is about being prepared for Plan B," "(How do you do it?) You just do."
Anne's life, like many of us, was also filled with challenges. But what made Anne different from most is that she tackled each and every challenge with strength, dignity and grace like no other.
Surviving are her children, John Francis Callahan Jr. and his wife, Angela, Pittston Twp.; Catherine Callahan and her husband, Adam Ruderman, West Pittston; Elizabeth Vanesko and her husband, Kris, Pittston Twp.; Michael Callahan and his wife, Tia, Jenkins Twp.; and Eileen Rosen, West Pittston; 18 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard Missett and his wife, Grace, Wyoming; Clare Missett, Wyoming; Mary Schwartz and her husband, Bob, Pittston; George Missett Jr. and his wife, Joy, Exeter; Jane Martin and her husband, Don, Pittston; and Margy Nobile and her husband, Mark, Jenkins Twp.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to those who cared for Anne, Kim Aruscavage, The Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Dr. Chittalia, for the love and care they provided.
Due to the current restrictions, private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
To leave a condolence, visit Anne's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 26, 2020