Anne N. Sopp of Kingston passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at home.



Born Aug. 2, 1926, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Carpenetti, Peckville.



She was employed by Bergman's Department Store in Kingston as a sales auditor in the business office for 25 years before her retirement.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John J.; her sister, Jean; brothers, Louis and Eugene Carpenetti.



She is survived by her two sons, John R. (Carol), Kingston; and Mark, Kingston. She is also survived by her four granddaughters, whom she loved very much, Johnyne (Rick) Hoyes, Keera (Bill) Tabor, Jill (Jonathan) Seitzinger and Karin (Brandon) Ulitchney; her great-grandchildren, Ricky and Rylie Hoyes, Keerstyn and Brynlee Tabor, Nathan Sopp and Luna Ulitchney; and several nieces, including Luann Meriesky; nephews and cousins.



She was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Parish, Kingston.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday from Kopicki Funeral home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius Loyola Parish.



Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 10, 2019