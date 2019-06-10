Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-3398
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St Ignatius Loyola Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Sopp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne N. Sopp

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anne N. Sopp Obituary
Anne N. Sopp of Kingston passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at home.

Born Aug. 2, 1926, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Carpenetti, Peckville.

She was employed by Bergman's Department Store in Kingston as a sales auditor in the business office for 25 years before her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John J.; her sister, Jean; brothers, Louis and Eugene Carpenetti.

She is survived by her two sons, John R. (Carol), Kingston; and Mark, Kingston. She is also survived by her four granddaughters, whom she loved very much, Johnyne (Rick) Hoyes, Keera (Bill) Tabor, Jill (Jonathan) Seitzinger and Karin (Brandon) Ulitchney; her great-grandchildren, Ricky and Rylie Hoyes, Keerstyn and Brynlee Tabor, Nathan Sopp and Luna Ulitchney; and several nieces, including Luann Meriesky; nephews and cousins.

She was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Parish, Kingston.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday from Kopicki Funeral home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius Loyola Parish.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now