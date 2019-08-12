|
Anne S. Lehman, 81, formerly of White Haven and Bucks County, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, with family by her side in Arizona.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Regina Klein Schwab; along side of her husband, Anne owned and operated Joseph E. Lehman Funeral Home in White Haven for 25 years and was a parishioner of St. Patrick's Church of White Haven.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by the love of her life, Joseph E. Lehman; sisters, Ruth Bohan and Mary Considine,
Anne was the loving mother of Michele Lehman from Northfield, N.J.; Lisa Perri (Fortunato) from Philadelphia; Suzanne Golden (William) from Langhorne; Kathleen Cleary (Michael) from Wisconsin; Joseph E. Lehman Jr. from Arizona; Linda Cramer (Geoff) from North Carolina; Leonard Lehman (Jennifer) from New Hope; 24 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her siblings, Jean Schappert, Hanover Twp.; Paul Schwab (Ruth), Dayton, Ohio; Karl Schwab (Joan), Mechanicxburg; John Schwab (Barbara), Vineland, N.J.; Leon Schwab (Rita), Levittown; Tony Schwab (Peggy), Warwick; and Joseph Schwab (Ellie), Penn Lake.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday from Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, White Haven.
Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, White Haven.
Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 12, 2019