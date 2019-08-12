Home

Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc. -- White Haven - White Haven
403 Berwick St.
White Haven, PA 18661
(570) 301-6931
Anne S. Lehman

Anne S. Lehman Obituary
Anne S. Lehman, 81, formerly of White Haven and Bucks County, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, with family by her side in Arizona.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Regina Klein Schwab; along side of her husband, Anne owned and operated Joseph E. Lehman Funeral Home in White Haven for 25 years and was a parishioner of St. Patrick's Church of White Haven.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by the love of her life, Joseph E. Lehman; sisters, Ruth Bohan and Mary Considine,

Anne was the loving mother of Michele Lehman from Northfield, N.J.; Lisa Perri (Fortunato) from Philadelphia; Suzanne Golden (William) from Langhorne; Kathleen Cleary (Michael) from Wisconsin; Joseph E. Lehman Jr. from Arizona; Linda Cramer (Geoff) from North Carolina; Leonard Lehman (Jennifer) from New Hope; 24 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her siblings, Jean Schappert, Hanover Twp.; Paul Schwab (Ruth), Dayton, Ohio; Karl Schwab (Joan), Mechanicxburg; John Schwab (Barbara), Vineland, N.J.; Leon Schwab (Rita), Levittown; Tony Schwab (Peggy), Warwick; and Joseph Schwab (Ellie), Penn Lake.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday from Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, White Haven.

Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, White Haven.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 12, 2019
