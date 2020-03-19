Home

Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Anne Starna Obituary
Anne Starna, 100, of Pittston, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at home.

Born in Pittston on Aug. 13, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Philomena Adonizio. Her husband was the late Anthony Starna.

Surviving are her daughter, Philomena Musto and her husband, John; grandchildren, James Musto; Luciana and Leon John Jr.; Anthony Musto and wife, Shari; Giovanna Musto; and Gene Godlewski; and Evan Musto; great-grandchildren, Anna Musto; and Kian John.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave a condolence, visit Anne's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 19, 2020
