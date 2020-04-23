|
|
Anne T. Veronick, 54, passed away Saturday morning, April 18, 2020, at her home.
She was born Oct. 27, 1965, in Kulpmont, a daughter of Joanne Krivitskie Moratelli and the late James Moratelli.
On May 16, 2006, she married Gary L. Veronick, who survives. They were married on Myrtle Beach during bike week.
She graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School. She attended Penn College and Kutztown University and received her bachelors degree in nursing from Bloomsburg University.
Anne was employed by the Department of Human Services as a case worker until her illness forced her retirement. She was previously a nurse and worked at the office of unemployment at Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic church, Selinsgrove.
Anne enjoyed flowers, gardening and going to concerts, as well as family gatherings and going on family vacations, her greatest joy was riding with her husband on the back of his Harley.
She was preceded in death by one brother, John Moratelli.
Surviving, in addition to her husband and mother, are one son, Michael J. Morack, Selinsgrove; two grandchildren through marriage, Calvin and Violet Veronick; aunts, Rita Rovito; Charlotte Olivieri; and Carol Fitzgerald; uncles, Art Rovito; and the Rev. Ronald Moratelli; one sister-in-law, Sandy Moratelli; and niece, Alexa Moratelli.
A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601, N. High St., Selinsgrove.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 23, 2020