Annette C. Dalmas

Annette C. Dalmas Obituary
Annette C. Dalmas, of Nanticoke, passed away peacefully Friday, May 29, 2020, at home.

She was born in Nanticoke, daughter of the late Edward and Florence Grabowski Bielawa.

Annette was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, Class of 1967, and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, in 1970 with a degree in nursing. She was employed as a registered nurse for 45 years by Deborah Hearth Hospital, Browns Mills, N.J., the former Mercy Hospital, Wilkes-Barre, Step By Step Care, Nanticoke and Hampton House, Hanover Twp.

She was preceded in death by a son, Edward.

Surviving are her husband, short of 50 years, Edward; sons, Christopher, Nanticoke; and Dominic and wife, Kelly, Nanticoke; grandchildren, Aidan, Luke, Grace and Isabella; Marcus, who is currently serving with the U.S. Army; and adopted grandchildren, Ariana and Briella.

A private funeral will be held at the discretion of the family, with burial in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Grontkowski Funeral Home P.C., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 30, 2020
