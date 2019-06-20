Annette M. Wartella Russett of Highland Park, Wilkes-Barre, died peacefully in her sleep Sunday, June 16, 2019.



Annette was born on March 30, 1935, to the late Anna Yurko and John S. Wartella, of Edwardsville.



She was preceded in death by her nieces, Cynthia Trocki and Michelle Skowronski; and granddaughter, Airman Shannon Purcell.



She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, George, Highland Park; sisters, Sandra Trocki, along with her children, Susan, Sandy and Lenny, Edwardsville; Marie Wartella, Edwardsville; brother, John "Jack" Wartella and wife, Genie, North Carolina; and their children, Jennifer and Karin.



Also surviving are her four daughters who just adored her, Laurie Annette Golubieski and husband, Joseph, Sweet Valley; Kathleen Annette Miick and husband, George, Mountain Top; Ellen Ann Annette Edmondson and husband, Glenn, Scranton; and Georganne Annette Purcell, Kingston; grandchildren, John R. Doran and wife, Susan Moser; along with great-grandchild, Wesley, Karli Ann Doran, Sweet Valley; Steven and Daniel Miick, Mountain Top; Eric and Jacob Edmondson, Scranton; and Rikki Purcell, Lansdale.



Annette was a member and sang in the choir of both St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville, and the former St. Mary's Annunciation Church, Kingston. She enjoyed painting and traveled all over the world.



Annette was her husband's right hand girl at his business, Russett Allstate Insurance, Kingston, for over 50 years. Annette loved her Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. She was an avid karaoke singer and sang with the women's group called "The New Community Singers," who even performed at Rockefeller Center in New York City. However, family and her faithful cat, Rosie, were her priority.



We would like to thank the entire staff of Highland Park, Wilkes-Barre, who provided excellent care and put the spring back in her step hosting daily exercise class, water aerobics, art lessons and trips to numerous venues and exceptional care.



In lieu of flowers, we ask for donation to be made to Highland Park Activities Department, 874 Schechter Drive, Wilkes-Barre Twp., PA 18702.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. John the Baptist Church, 126 Nesbitt St., Larksville.



Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston.