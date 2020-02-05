Home

Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Annette T. Lewis


1932 - 2020
Annette T. Lewis Obituary
Annette T. Lewis, 87, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South, Wilkes-Barre.

Born Aug. 23, 1932, in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Agnes Bella Czarnecki.

Annette attended Marymount High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed at various local textile and dress factories.

She lived and raised her family in Plymouth for 10 years, before returning to Wilkes-Barre, where she resided for the last 48 years.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Victoria and Celia; and brothers, Adam and Edmund.

Surviving is her daughter, Lori Ann Lewis, New Rochelle, N.Y.; brother, Ted Czarnecki; sister Leona Propsner; and many nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services were held by Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 5, 2020
