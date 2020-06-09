|
|
Anthony "The Bone" Alba, 78, of Pittston, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 4, 2020, due to complications from cancer and pneumonia.
He was born July 14, 1941, in Pittston, where he was raised and lived the remainder of his life. He was the son of the late Ross Alba and Santa Mantione Alba. Tony graduated from Pittston Area High School, Class of 1960. He worked as a courier for Geisinger Medical Center for 15 years. He was fondly known by many around the hospital. Tony was a proud member of The South Pittston Social Club. Tony was also a proud veteran of the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his brother, Angelo Alba; and sisters, Caroline Alba Kowlaski; and Mary Alba Scarantino. He was also preceded in death by his son, Todd Homish.
Tony is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Laneda Alba. Tony and Laneda would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary March 20, 2021. Tony is also survived by his daughters, LauraLin Alba "Daughter Laura" and her boyfriend, Chris Husinger; Krista Facciponti and husband, Jason Facciponti; and Tonilynn Kudajeski; his grandchildren, Chaslyn Facciponti (jokingly his number one granddaughter); Sophie Lou Facciponti; and Angelica and Sammy Marsola; his sisters-in-law, Loris and husband, John Cummings and family; Linda Davis and family; his nephews, Joe and his wife, Mary Pat Scarantino; and Michael Alba Santa; and his niece, Joe Lane.
In addition to his family, Tony will be dearly missed by many friends. He will be especially missed by Angelo Serpe and Sam Farinella, Pittston -his lifelong best friends who he grew up with, graduated high school with and served in the Army with. He will also be missed by his dear friend and routine breakfast buddy, Carl Homish and wife, MaryAnne Homish, Pittston Twp. Tony was known by his friends as "The Bone," and by his family as "Poppy Tony." Tony wore many hats and wore them with pride. He was a loving husband, an amazing father, an outstanding grandfather (who spoiled his grandchildren to no end), a true and lifelong friend, an uncle, a brother and a son.
Nothing brought Tony more happiness than being around people. As his good friend, Sam Farinella, once said, "Tony could talk to a table," and he truly could. His greatest joys came from spending time with his family and in particular, watching his granddaughter, Sophie, grow up. He loved always trying to make everyone around him laugh. Tony could always be found wearing a big smile and would never complain about anything, even when he could have. He would do anything for anyone at the drop of a dime. Tony equally enjoyed his trips to Ocean City, Md., to ride on Serpe's pontoon boat to Secrets, his trips down to "the club," his grocery store runs to Quinn's and CVS (where he could be found teasing the store workers), but what he enjoyed more than anything was picking up and dropping off Laneda at work-he never missed a kiss hello or goodbye. Tony loved getting a tan on his deck. If you weren't sure where to find him, chances are, he was out there. Tony especially enjoyed coming home to his cats, Taddy and TJ.
It is times like these when you see how many families and friends hearts grieve and wish to express their condolences, which we all can only hope to live a life and build a legacy like Tony did. Tony is at peace and reunited with family in Heaven and we know he we will be welcomed with lots of sunshine by those who were waiting for their time with him. Selfishly, we wish we could have had more time with our precious "Poppy Tony," but God had bigger plans for him; he is now our guardian angel. Rest in peace Poppy.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date at the family's convenience.
Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
To leave a condolence, visit Tony's obituary at www.adoniziofuneraolhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 9, 2020