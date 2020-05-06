|
Anthony A. Szymanski, 83, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, while in the care of Allied Services Center City Skilled Nursing, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 12, 1936, he was the son of the late Andrew and Nellie Macaravage Szymanski. Anthony grew up in Plains Twp. and Wilkes-Barre area and attended local school, graduating from James M. Coughlin, Class of 1954.
Anthony then joined the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War as a single engine jet mechanic. He was honorably discharged after his term of service and returned home.
He continued his education by attending night school for three years at Penn State University pursuing his degree. His education played a key role in working as a draftsman for Luzerne County Planning Commission for the next 30 years until his retirement.
During this time, on April 20, 1968, Anthony married the former Stella Zajaczkowski. Together they raised their son, Anthony, and would spend the next 52 years of their lives together being loving parents and grandparents.
If Anthony wasn't home or at work, you could take a safe bet he was at Hollenback Golf course playing a round or two. It was his passion for the last 50 years of his life.
On Sunday morning, you could find him in Ss. Peter and Paul Church. From a young age of serving as an alter boy until he could not attend due to health reasons, his faith was most important to him and after church, a round of golf.
Anthony was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Lillian Miskiewicz; Marie Kemmerer; and Florence Wysocki; and his brother, Raymond.
Surviving are his wife, Stella, at home; son, Anthony and his wife, Tracy, Harding; grandson, Michael, Harding; sister, Betty Martin, Wilkes-Barre; along with nieces and nephews.
Anthony will be laid to rest in a private funeral service for his family in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to the Ss. Peter and Paul Food Pantry, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., PA 18705.
Arrangements are in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 6, 2020