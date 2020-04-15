|
Anthony Alexander Biduck, 78, of Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Pittston on April 13, 1941, he was the son of the late Peter and Frances Fyda Biduck.
Anthony was a graduate of Jenkins Twp. High School and retired from Pope & Talbot after 35 years, where he worked as a machine tender. He was also a member of United Paperworkers International Union and worked for Voitek TV & Appliance.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carol Musloski Biduck; and second wife, Lucille Fabrizio Noone Biduck, in July 2019. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-laws, Al and Victor Musloski.
Anthony loved his family, was a proud grandfather and great-grandfather, valued hard work and perseverance and enjoyed car rides and classic cars.
Surviving are his children, Michael and Michele Biduck, Inkerman; Dr. Anthony and Anny Biduck, Scranton; Amy and Chuck Kamzelski, San Francisco, Calif.; Michael Noone; Maureen Noone and partner, Francesco Stuppino; Greg and Maria Noone; Michele and TJ Hoeffner; Sharon Noone and partner, Mark Morrow; grandchildren, Greg Noone; Alexa Noone; Mason Hoeffner; Michael and Stacey Biduck; Megan and Keith Lashinski; great-grandchild, Carter Lashinski; sister-in-law, Antoinette Musloski Novobilski; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Hetro; brother-in-law, Anthony "Rocky" Fabrizio.
Private funeral services are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
To leave a condolence, visit Anthony's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 15, 2020