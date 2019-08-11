Home

Anthony B. Grabowski Obituary
Anthony B. Grabowski of Unityville passed away at home Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

Born March 6, 1948, in Hanover Twp., he was the son of the late Anthony and Helen Hrivnack Grabowski. He was a graduate of Hanover High School, Class of 1966.

He was a salesman working for CAT Wilkes-Barre; G M and Associates, Wilkes-Barre; and Unity Products, Unityville; and lately a courier at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

A former member of Wyoming Valley Country Club, Frosty Valley, Tony had a love for golf, where one of his proudest moment was his hole-in-one.

His passions included landscaping, vacationing in Florida, an avid L.A. Dodger fan, also close to his heart were his many cats and dogs.

He is survived by wife of 20 years, the former Alice L. Hague; daughter, Reneei' and her husband, Gary O'Brien, Wilkes-Barre; sons, Stephen Grabowski, Wilkes-Barre; Anthony Grabowski Jr. and his partner, Jack Yackiel, Hazleton; step-daughter, Jamie Ritter Muncy; granddaughters, Jessica O'Brien, Alexis and Alyce Ritter; grandsons, Jaden Bressler and Mark Ritter.

He was preceded in death by brother, Frank.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, with funeral service at 6 p.m.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 11, 2019
