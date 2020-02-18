|
Anthony "Tony" C. Morreale, 84, of Exeter, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born April 18, 1935, in Archbald, and raised in Pittston, he was the son of the late Francisco and Maria Carmella Zaffuto Morreale.
Tony graduated from Pittston High School, Class of 1953, and Kings College with a bachelor's degree in political science and history. He also served in the U.S. Army and became a U.S. Army photographer in France. He also received his master's degree in education from Johns Hopkins University.
Tony Morreale married Kathleen Dillon in 1961. They both relocated to Baltimore for careers in teaching. Baltimore is where they raised their family together. The marriage ended in divorce.
Anthony was a strong leader as a teacher, department chairman, as well as with local politics.
After retirement, Tony moved to Exeter, where he loved being with dear friends and family.
Tony was his happiest being with his family, especially his precious grandchildren with whom he was so very proud of. He was always bragging about his grandchildren.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were brothers, Salvatore, Frank, Charles and Gerald; sister, Anna; and an infant sister.
Surviving are his children, Anthony Morreale, Baltimore, Md.; Ann and husband, Joe Grabowski, Lutherville, Md.; and Jerry Morreale and his girlfriend, Jackie Jost, Belair, Md.; grandchildren, Katelyn Grabowski; Andrew Morreale; Kristen Grabowski; Morgan Morreale; Meredith Grabowski; brothers, Jerry Morreale; and Dominic Morreale; and former wife, Kathleen Dillon Morreale. Also surviving are his very devoted nieces, Sandra Cassarella; Maria Yanora; and Geraldine Vickers; along with numerous other nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp..
Viewing hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Tony at noon Saturday from St. Barbaras Parish, Exeter. Those who plan on attending are asked to go directly to the church the morning of the funeral.
Interment services will be held at the family's convenience. Tony will be laid to rest in St. Rocco's Cemetery with his parents.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 18, 2020