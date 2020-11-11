Home

POWERED BY

Services
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Callaio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Callaio Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Callaio Jr. Obituary

Anthony Callaio Jr., 89, of Pittston, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late Anthony and Mary Buckshin Callaio.

Anthony graduated from Pittston High School. Following school, he joined the Unites States Army, where he served during the Korean War. During his time in service, one of his proudest moments was when he served as a member of the honor guard for President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Washington, D.C.

After being honorably discharged, he joined the workforce and eventually retired from Ashley Tool and Machine Co., Wyoming.

Surviving are his brother, John Callaio and wife, Pat; companion, Mary Ann Kinsey; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nellie Licata Callaio; and brother, Frank Callaio and wife, Valeria.

Funeral services were entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.

All services were held privately at the family's convenience.

For further information or to express your condolences to Tony's family, please visit www.GrazianofuneralHome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -