Anthony Contino of Washington, D.C., passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. He was 98 years old.
Anthony was born on March 29, 1921, to Louis and Anna Contino, Sicilian immigrants who settled in Swoyersville. Naturally talented in athletics, he played football and basketball. His high school basketball team played in the state finals and came in second.
He married Phyllis Bell in 1942. He honorably served two enlistments in the United States Air Force, retiring from a final assignment in Ankara, Turkey, in 1976. He also worked for his father-in-law's cement business and the Idaho State Police.
Anthony is survived by his three daughters, Marcia, Joanne and Kim; grandchildren, Dawn, April, Anthony and his spouse Rachel, Amy, Mia and her spouse Andrew, and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Vanessa, Michael, Elias, Dominic, Yariah and Gabriel; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis; his parents; brothers, Thomas and Joseph; and sisters, Anna and Rose.
A memorial service was held Jan. 24 at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C., where he lived among fellow U.S. veterans for the last 10 years. His remains will be interred at a later date.
He loved his family well and was beloved and respected by all who knew him.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 8, 2020