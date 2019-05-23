Anthony D. Pechulis, 76, of Williamsport, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, after a long illness.
Born Jan. 20, 1943, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Anthony W. and Margaret Davis Pechulis.
Tony was predeceased by Catherine Buchek Pechulis, his wife of 50 years. They were married July 17, 1965, and moved to Enfield Conn., for a job at Combustion Engineering/ABB, where he worked for 30 years. They and their two sons took numerous family vacations, and Tony's favorite memory was seeing Yellowstone National Park. Tony very much enjoyed coaching his sons' youth hockey and Little League baseball teams.
In 1995, Tony and Cathy returned to Pennsylvania and built their dream home in Williamsport, where they formed lasting friendships with some wonderful neighbors. Tony worked at Tampella Power and later, Metso Minerals, before his retirement in 2009.
Tony is survived by his loving brother, James Pechulis and sister-in-law, Donna, who opened their home to provide exceptional care and companionship for him over the past few years. He is also survived by his devoted sons, Anthony D. Pechulis Jr. (Diane), Niskayuna, N.Y.; and Mark Pechulis, Harrison City; and his dear grandchildren, Alexa, Nathan and Ashley.
Tony was a graduate of Plymouth High School and Penn State Wilkes-Barre Campus for mechanical engineering. He was an outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He often observed wildlife, especially the deer that grazed in his backyard. He had a quick wit and liked to watch game shows in recent years, often knowing the answers. Most of all, he cherished time spent with his family. His sons remember him for always giving them sound advice.
A private service is planned in celebration of his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Wilkes-Barre, or .
Arrangements are by Kaufman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 23, 2019