Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony D. Pechulis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony D. Pechulis, 76, of Williamsport, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, after a long illness.



Born Jan. 20, 1943, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Anthony W. and Margaret Davis Pechulis.



Tony was predeceased by Catherine Buchek Pechulis, his wife of 50 years. They were married July 17, 1965, and moved to Enfield Conn., for a job at Combustion Engineering/ABB, where he worked for 30 years. They and their two sons took numerous family vacations, and Tony's favorite memory was seeing Yellowstone National Park. Tony very much enjoyed coaching his sons' youth hockey and Little League baseball teams.



In 1995, Tony and Cathy returned to Pennsylvania and built their dream home in Williamsport, where they formed lasting friendships with some wonderful neighbors. Tony worked at Tampella Power and later, Metso Minerals, before his retirement in 2009.



Tony is survived by his loving brother, James Pechulis and sister-in-law, Donna, who opened their home to provide exceptional care and companionship for him over the past few years. He is also survived by his devoted sons, Anthony D. Pechulis Jr. (Diane), Niskayuna, N.Y.; and Mark Pechulis, Harrison City; and his dear grandchildren, Alexa, Nathan and Ashley.



Tony was a graduate of Plymouth High School and Penn State Wilkes-Barre Campus for mechanical engineering. He was an outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He often observed wildlife, especially the deer that grazed in his backyard. He had a quick wit and liked to watch game shows in recent years, often knowing the answers. Most of all, he cherished time spent with his family. His sons remember him for always giving them sound advice.



A private service is planned in celebration of his life.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Wilkes-Barre, or .



Arrangements are by Kaufman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Published in Citizens' Voice on May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.