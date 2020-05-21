|
|
Anthony E. "Tony" Yuscavage of Larkin Street, Larksville, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
He was born March 28, 1932, son of the late Anthony and Elizabeth Gesek Yuscavage. He attended Larksville schools, graduating from Larksville High School in 1950. He worked for Lazarus Department Store and Graham Office Supply before entering the Army in 1952. After a tour of duty in Korea in communications, he worked for Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania. He worked his way up to splicing technician, retiring in 1992 after 35 years of service.
He was a life member of St. Mary's Church of Plymouth, now All Saints Parish. He was a life member of VFW Post 283, Kingston; life member of Post 395 American Legion, Kingston; life member of North American Fishing Club; member of the Telephone Pioneers; member of the North American Hunting Club and NRA. He was on the board of directors of Choice One F.C.U., serving as a past president of Wilkes-Barre Bellco F.C.U.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Elizabeth; his beloved wife, the former Agnes Szczech; and infant daughter, Mary; bothers, Michael and Frank; sisters, Jean Mazur, Phyllis Lawryk and Dolores Craig.
He is survived by sons, Anthony III and his wife, Dolores, Luzerne; Alan and his wife, Bonnie, Luzerne; David, Hanover Twp.; Michael and his wife, Shandra, Laurel Run; daughter, Diane Romanowski and her husband, Ron, Nescopeck Twp.; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held from S.J. Gronkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth, with interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Plymouth Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 21, 2020