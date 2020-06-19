|
|
Anthony F. Elgonitis, 85, of Hanover Twp., passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at home.
Tony was born in Hanover Twp., a son of the late John and Anna Chupcavich Elgonitis. He was a 1953 graduate of Hanover High School. Tony served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was employed by the maintenance department of Hanover Area School District. Earlier in his career, he had been employed by Interstate Bakery.
Tony was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church. He was a member of the Taurus Club, Tatra Club and the AmVets. He was also a member of the Hanover Twp. Redevelopment Board and served as a Hanover Twp. committee man. Tony loved gardening, college basketball, Penn State sports, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Philadelphia Eagles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers, Eva Elgonitis Simonitis, John Elgonitis, Ann Elgonitis, Joseph Elgonitis and Mary Elgonitis Wineski.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Barbara Slucki Elgonitis; daughter, Carol Elgonitis nowski and her husband, Alex, State College; grandchildren, Eric nowski, Charlotte, N.C.; and Ashley nowski, Davenport, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church, 143 Division St., Wilkes-Barre.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Those attending the visitation at the funeral home and the Mass in the church are required to wear a mask and abide by the state and CDC social distancing requirements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the of NEPA, Suite 110, 968 Postal Road, Allentown, PA 18109.
Condolences may be made by visiting Tony's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 19, 2020